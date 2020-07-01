10074 E FLATHORN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Come see this luxurious villa in the parks which has been completely renovated in every way from the kitchen and bathrooms, to the redesigned landscape of front and back. This home is for the person with impeccable taste who is looking for an updated home in the valley's most sought after community. You will love the upgraded 10 inch wide oak flooring, granite counter tops, 300 bottle viking wine refrigerators, new 64'' stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen, and many other items too lengthy to put into this description. This home is designed with entertaining in mind. The open floor plan which combines the kitchen, family room and dining room all open up to the courtyard and has a view of the park, because of this you can have a great party or a social gathering with friends.