Scottsdale, AZ
10074 E FLATHORN Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 AM

10074 E FLATHORN Drive

10074 East Flathorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10074 East Flathorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Come see this luxurious villa in the parks which has been completely renovated in every way from the kitchen and bathrooms, to the redesigned landscape of front and back. This home is for the person with impeccable taste who is looking for an updated home in the valley's most sought after community. You will love the upgraded 10 inch wide oak flooring, granite counter tops, 300 bottle viking wine refrigerators, new 64'' stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen, and many other items too lengthy to put into this description. This home is designed with entertaining in mind. The open floor plan which combines the kitchen, family room and dining room all open up to the courtyard and has a view of the park, because of this you can have a great party or a social gathering with friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10074 E FLATHORN Drive have any available units?
10074 E FLATHORN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10074 E FLATHORN Drive have?
Some of 10074 E FLATHORN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10074 E FLATHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10074 E FLATHORN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10074 E FLATHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10074 E FLATHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10074 E FLATHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10074 E FLATHORN Drive offers parking.
Does 10074 E FLATHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10074 E FLATHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10074 E FLATHORN Drive have a pool?
No, 10074 E FLATHORN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10074 E FLATHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 10074 E FLATHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10074 E FLATHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10074 E FLATHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.

