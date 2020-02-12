10071 E SHEENA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

MMACULATE REMODEL IN THE HEART OF SCOTTSDALE! Oversized 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2-car garage luxury townhome has been totally updated! The dining/living room feature soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, open floor plan, all NEW wide plank laminate flooring and 2-way fireplace. The kitchen has ALL NEW: cabinets, granite, backsplash, farm sink, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & lots of storage. Large master with newly designed ensuite bathroom. The secondary bedrooms share a new bath. Additional NEW features: designer lighting throughout, powder room on 1st floor, finished garage floor, new water heater, all modern fixtures, brushed nickel hardware, community pool/hot tub and clubhouse. Conveniently located in private, quiet and secure area near 101 and great schools!