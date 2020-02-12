All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

10071 E SHEENA Drive

10071 East Sheena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10071 East Sheena Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MMACULATE REMODEL IN THE HEART OF SCOTTSDALE! Oversized 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2-car garage luxury townhome has been totally updated! The dining/living room feature soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, open floor plan, all NEW wide plank laminate flooring and 2-way fireplace. The kitchen has ALL NEW: cabinets, granite, backsplash, farm sink, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & lots of storage. Large master with newly designed ensuite bathroom. The secondary bedrooms share a new bath. Additional NEW features: designer lighting throughout, powder room on 1st floor, finished garage floor, new water heater, all modern fixtures, brushed nickel hardware, community pool/hot tub and clubhouse. Conveniently located in private, quiet and secure area near 101 and great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10071 E SHEENA Drive have any available units?
10071 E SHEENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10071 E SHEENA Drive have?
Some of 10071 E SHEENA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10071 E SHEENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10071 E SHEENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10071 E SHEENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10071 E SHEENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10071 E SHEENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10071 E SHEENA Drive offers parking.
Does 10071 E SHEENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10071 E SHEENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10071 E SHEENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10071 E SHEENA Drive has a pool.
Does 10071 E SHEENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10071 E SHEENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10071 E SHEENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10071 E SHEENA Drive has units with dishwashers.

