Scottsdale, AZ
10066 E EVANS Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

10066 E EVANS Drive

10066 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10066 East Evans Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single level home in Scottsdale! Soaring ceilings and picture windows throughout. Great room has cozy tiled fireplace! Kitchen is upgraded with breakfast bar, granite tile countertops, and white appliances. Large master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and private exit to backyard. Full bathroom with double sink vanity and separate soaking tub + shower. Stunning backyard features a covered patio with artificial grass for easy living and plenty of room for entertaining. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10066 E EVANS Drive have any available units?
10066 E EVANS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10066 E EVANS Drive have?
Some of 10066 E EVANS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10066 E EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10066 E EVANS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10066 E EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10066 E EVANS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10066 E EVANS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10066 E EVANS Drive offers parking.
Does 10066 E EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10066 E EVANS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10066 E EVANS Drive have a pool?
No, 10066 E EVANS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10066 E EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10066 E EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10066 E EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10066 E EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.
