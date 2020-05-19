10066 E EVANS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous single level home in Scottsdale! Soaring ceilings and picture windows throughout. Great room has cozy tiled fireplace! Kitchen is upgraded with breakfast bar, granite tile countertops, and white appliances. Large master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and private exit to backyard. Full bathroom with double sink vanity and separate soaking tub + shower. Stunning backyard features a covered patio with artificial grass for easy living and plenty of room for entertaining. This home is sure to go quick, so come see it today!