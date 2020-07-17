All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive

10044 East Graythorn Drive · No Longer Available




Location

10044 East Graythorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
Style with comfort can be found in this Cholla model Sonoran Cottage with high ceilings in the main living space and natural light streaming through the numerous skylights. Overlooking the greenbelt, this home sits high above to offer mountain views and privacy. With two bedrooms, two and a half baths, conversation areas and an open kitchen floor plan, there is ample comfortable living space. Also offering a two car garage available for convenient tenant parking. Enjoy a cozy night at home with the multiple fireplaces lit and relax on the expansive patio which offers a great entertaining space. This home is being leased fully furnished. June-October: $2,500/Monthly. November-May: $5,000/Monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have any available units?
10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have?
Some of 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive offers parking.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have a pool?
No, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10044 E GRAYTHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.
