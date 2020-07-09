10043 E Gray Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/417a0da048 ---- Wonderful home in great Scottsdale neighborhood. The very open floor plan offers a kitchen open to the family room, and has a formal living room as well. Great backyard with covered patio overlooking grass backyard. There are built-in garage cabinets, and a basketball hoop for those enthusiasts. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, dining. Community Pool and Spa. (Tenant occupied until 06/30) Available 07/01!!!



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.75%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool