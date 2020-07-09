All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

10043 E Gray Rd

10043 East Gray Road · No Longer Available
Location

10043 East Gray Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/417a0da048 ---- Wonderful home in great Scottsdale neighborhood. The very open floor plan offers a kitchen open to the family room, and has a formal living room as well. Great backyard with covered patio overlooking grass backyard. There are built-in garage cabinets, and a basketball hoop for those enthusiasts. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, dining. Community Pool and Spa. (Tenant occupied until 06/30) Available 07/01!!!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.75%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10043 E Gray Rd have any available units?
10043 E Gray Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10043 E Gray Rd have?
Some of 10043 E Gray Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10043 E Gray Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10043 E Gray Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10043 E Gray Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10043 E Gray Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10043 E Gray Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10043 E Gray Rd offers parking.
Does 10043 E Gray Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10043 E Gray Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10043 E Gray Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10043 E Gray Rd has a pool.
Does 10043 E Gray Rd have accessible units?
No, 10043 E Gray Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10043 E Gray Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10043 E Gray Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

