10021 E Redfield Drive

Location, Location, Location. Charming 3 bedroom in highly sought after community Aviara in North Scottsdale. This 3bd, 2 Bath is uniquely fitted with all the designer touches. Open floor plan with travertine floors, designer wall paint, and draperies. Spacious Kitchen with loads of cabinetry and stainless steel appliance package. Master bedroom is huge, with newer wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. Master bath, is complete with a roman tub, and walk in shower. Backyard is your own private Mediterranean oasis. Lush, green and boasts with privacy from the outside world. Monthly landscape maintenance included. Aviara features a community pool/spa, walking, biking paths, and a greenbelt park perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located near loads of shopping, dining and freeway access