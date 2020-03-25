All apartments in Scottsdale
10021 E Redfield Drive
10021 E Redfield Drive

10021 East Redfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10021 East Redfield Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Location, Location, Location. Charming 3 bedroom in highly sought after community Aviara in North Scottsdale. This 3bd, 2 Bath is uniquely fitted with all the designer touches. Open floor plan with travertine floors, designer wall paint, and draperies. Spacious Kitchen with loads of cabinetry and stainless steel appliance package. Master bedroom is huge, with newer wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. Master bath, is complete with a roman tub, and walk in shower. Backyard is your own private Mediterranean oasis. Lush, green and boasts with privacy from the outside world. Monthly landscape maintenance included. Aviara features a community pool/spa, walking, biking paths, and a greenbelt park perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located near loads of shopping, dining and freeway access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 E Redfield Drive have any available units?
10021 E Redfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 E Redfield Drive have?
Some of 10021 E Redfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 E Redfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10021 E Redfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 E Redfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10021 E Redfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10021 E Redfield Drive offer parking?
No, 10021 E Redfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10021 E Redfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10021 E Redfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 E Redfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10021 E Redfield Drive has a pool.
Does 10021 E Redfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 10021 E Redfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 E Redfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10021 E Redfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
