Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super sharp updated 3 bedroom home in Mission Monterey. All new appliances, granite counters, refreshed landscaping and thoroughly cleaned and spotless. Ready for new tenants. At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home is quiet, comfortable and a very spacious rental. Vaulted ceilings and lots of light!