Scottsdale, AZ
10010 E Bell Road
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

10010 E Bell Road

10010 E Bell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10010 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Modern, roomy & luxury townhome available in a near perfect location inside a gated community of all newer homes. Boasting 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths, plus an open loft/bonus room, the floorplan offers the master suite downstairs. Light & bright kitchen with all stainless appliances & an island with eat-up bar that opens to the great room and adjacent to a separate dining area. The property also includes a private courtyard with turf, & a balcony with city lights views. Location is within walking distance to many restaurants and shopping. In addition, the community is within biking distance to the scenic Gateway Trailhead & McDowell Mountains for an active &lifestyle. Enjoy mountain & city lights views surrounding this community and unique luxury property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 E Bell Road have any available units?
10010 E Bell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 E Bell Road have?
Some of 10010 E Bell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 E Bell Road currently offering any rent specials?
10010 E Bell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 E Bell Road pet-friendly?
No, 10010 E Bell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10010 E Bell Road offer parking?
Yes, 10010 E Bell Road offers parking.
Does 10010 E Bell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 E Bell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 E Bell Road have a pool?
No, 10010 E Bell Road does not have a pool.
Does 10010 E Bell Road have accessible units?
No, 10010 E Bell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 E Bell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10010 E Bell Road has units with dishwashers.
