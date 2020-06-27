10010 E Bell Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Modern, roomy & luxury townhome available in a near perfect location inside a gated community of all newer homes. Boasting 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths, plus an open loft/bonus room, the floorplan offers the master suite downstairs. Light & bright kitchen with all stainless appliances & an island with eat-up bar that opens to the great room and adjacent to a separate dining area. The property also includes a private courtyard with turf, & a balcony with city lights views. Location is within walking distance to many restaurants and shopping. In addition, the community is within biking distance to the scenic Gateway Trailhead & McDowell Mountains for an active &lifestyle. Enjoy mountain & city lights views surrounding this community and unique luxury property!