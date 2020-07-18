1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Nice Three Bedroom + Office on Corner Lot - Stoneridge - Nice three bedroom split floor plan on a corner lot in highly desired Stoneridge with new carpet and tile throughout. Formal entry with office/den, large master bedroom, open living room, kitchen and dining with vaulted ceilings that leads out to fenced yard with covered patio. Down the hall is two more bedrooms, guest bathroom, pantry, laundry room with extra storage and two car garage. Tenant has access to all amenities and is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Non-smoking property. Students welcome. Non-smoking property. Min 12 month lease.

**BloomTree Rental Solutions is leasing agent only, Landlord will be self-managing. Property has Home Warranty coverage and tenant responsible for service fee after 90 days of occupancy.**

Max 2 pets over 3yrs allowed - $50.00/mo/pet rent plus deposits & insurance required.

All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com



(RLNE5912517)