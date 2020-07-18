All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass

1035 Cloud Cliff Pass · (928) 848-6084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1035 Cloud Cliff Pass, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Stoneridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Nice Three Bedroom + Office on Corner Lot - Stoneridge - Nice three bedroom split floor plan on a corner lot in highly desired Stoneridge with new carpet and tile throughout. Formal entry with office/den, large master bedroom, open living room, kitchen and dining with vaulted ceilings that leads out to fenced yard with covered patio. Down the hall is two more bedrooms, guest bathroom, pantry, laundry room with extra storage and two car garage. Tenant has access to all amenities and is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Non-smoking property. Students welcome. Non-smoking property. Min 12 month lease.
**BloomTree Rental Solutions is leasing agent only, Landlord will be self-managing. Property has Home Warranty coverage and tenant responsible for service fee after 90 days of occupancy.**
Max 2 pets over 3yrs allowed - $50.00/mo/pet rent plus deposits & insurance required.
All occupants 18yrs+ must complete an application AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com

(RLNE5912517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass have any available units?
1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass have?
Some of 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass offers parking.
Does 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass have a pool?
Yes, 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass has a pool.
Does 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass have accessible units?
No, 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
