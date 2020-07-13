/
pet friendly apartments
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,802
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Prescott Valley
8416 E Leigh Drive
8416 East Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Approximately Available 8/12/20, and additional pictures may be available at that time. 2BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Water/Sewer paid by owner, Fenced Yard (Chain Link).
Prescott Valley
3213 N Constance Drive
3213 North Constance Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
1476 sqft
Approx. Avail. 7/17/2020. 2BR, 1BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, W/D Hookups (Electric), Water/Sewer Paid, 1 Car Garage, Small Pets on Approval.Stated rent is for a 12 month lease.
Prescott Valley
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA 1444 SQFT, AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrig, Washer/Dryer 2 Car Garage. No Fence Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg.
Prescott Valley
4120 N Cholla Dr
4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler.
11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110
11250 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
385 sqft
Located in age restricted community, this nicely furnished 1 bedroom manufactured home has central air, carport & covered patio. Storage room has stack washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings, skylight, sunscreens and more.
Granville
6865 E Kilkenny Place
6865 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1501 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom Home in Granville - Spacious three bedroom split floor plan with fenced yard within walking distance to the community center where you can enjoy the pool, spa and gym, plus walking trails and park.
Stoneridge
1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass
1035 Cloud Cliff Pass, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Nice Three Bedroom + Office on Corner Lot - Stoneridge - Nice three bedroom split floor plan on a corner lot in highly desired Stoneridge with new carpet and tile throughout.
Viewpoint
7484 E Horizon Way
7484 Horizon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout.
Prescott Valley
4261 N. Tonopah Drive
4261 North Tonopah Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1698 sqft
4261 N.
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.
Prescott Valley
4701 N Ocotillo Drive
4701 North Ocotillo Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
840 sqft
2BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas heat, Range/Oven,new Refrigerator, W/D Hookups, Off Street Parking, Water/Sewer Paid12 month lease is $975 month.Small pets on approval will increase rent by $50/month.
Prescott Valley
3800 N Tani Road
3800 North Tani Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
2165 sqft
Duplex is freshly redone. New paint and new flooring. Fenced back yard. W/D hook up, extra storage. Vaulted ceilings. Close to parks.Gas heat / A/C Pet on approvalTenant pays $45. monthly towards water/sewer$975.00 Security/ $250.00 cleaning
Prescott Country Club
10453 East Old Black Canyon Highway
10453 East Old Black Canyon Highway, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2169 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Victorian Estates
1793 E. Baker St.
1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates.
Prescott Valley
3523 N Dale Drive
3523 North Dale Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
3523 N Dale Drive Available 04/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom with RV/Boat Parking in Prescott Valley - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with easy-care vinyl flooring throughout entire house.
Granville
5828 N Elton Place
5828 N Elton Pl, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1555 sqft
Approx. Avail. 8/12/2020, and additional photos may be available at that time.4BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced Yard.
Prescott Valley
8916 E Florentine Road
8916 East Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
2126 sqft
Approx. Avail. 8/10/2020. 2BR, 2BA in a Duplex Property. A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced YardSmall pets on approval.
Stoneridge
1728 N Colton Dr
1728 Colton Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1823 sqft
Beautifully upgraded single level home in the StoneRidge Community! Enjoy Stoneridge amenities such as the community pool, basketball court, tennis court, and fitness center! Solar power electricity. Trash is also included in the rent.
Prescott East
6465 E Sunset Lane
6465 East Sunset Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Check out this Gem! 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1800 SQFT, A/C, Ceiling Fan, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, W/D Hookups (gas) 2 Car Garage, Fenced. On .47 Acres.Approx. Avail. 7/15/2020. Pets on Approval Breed Restriction
Prescott Country Club
11100 Havasupai Trail
11100 Havasupai Trail, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1412 sqft
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, W/D Hookups, 2 Car Garage, RV Parking, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced Yard.Pets on approval-will increase rent $50.00 a month. HOA-Prescott Country Club.
Diamond Valley
5461 E. Onyx
5461 East Onyx Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME! ****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
