/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:39 AM
36 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
985 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Glassford Regional Market Place
11 Units Available
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1022 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
9615 E Lakeshore Drive
9615 East Lakeshore Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1088 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/1.5 bath w storage room & carport/deck, inside laundry hookups, large family room & separate dining area. Large Kitchen with stove/oven & refrigerator.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1198 Stillness Drive
1198 Stillness Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1413 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom home in Stoneridge, Split floor plan, Large living room, patio, 2 car attached garage, laundry room. $1450.00 security deposit, 300.00 cleaning fee, 200 admin fee.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Villages at Lynx Creek
1 Unit Available
12255 East Obsidian Loop Road
12255 Obsidian Loop Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road
7225 Woolsey Ranch Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Victorian Estates
1 Unit Available
1793 E. Baker St.
1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Prescott Valley
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Diamond Valley
1 Unit Available
1120 N Opal Drive
1120 North Opal Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/1/2020 3-6-or 12 month lease.Talk about Rustic!! This beauty has it all! Situated in the heart of Diamond Valley overlooking the Valley. You will see deer in your front yard while your relaxing on the front porch. .
Results within 5 miles of Prescott Valley
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office or den, 2 bath Doublewide Mobile Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished, carport, gas heat, A/C, ceiling fans, gas stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, W/D, breakfast bar, dining area, AZ Room, den, split
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109
6145 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - This ground floor condo has brand new carpet throughout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining area and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer included and extra closet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course.
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3185 Shekinah Drive
3185 Shekinah Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1231 sqft
*** 2 bedroom / 2 bath + Den in desired Willow Lake Subdivision *** - You will love this 2 bedroom plus office (could be 3rd bedroom) with built ins and 2 bath double wide manufactured home in the heart of Prescott.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 Available 07/06/20 Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.
Results within 10 miles of Prescott Valley
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1957 Upper Crestview Drive
1957 Crestview Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
LOVE VIEWS? LOVE PINE TREES? YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2 BA, 1764 SQFT BEAUTY. THERE IS A VIEW FROM ALMOST EVERY WINDOW. NEW CARPET, LARGE KITCHEN, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1716 Alpine Meadows Lane
1716 Alpine Meadows Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Alpine Meadows Lane in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
520 Woolsey Drive
520 Woolsey Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1212 sqft
Fully Furnished, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage. House is up one fully flight of stairs, from front and from garage. A/C, deck, utilities included. Available till 7/24/2020 only. No Pets, assistance animal only.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1616 Mcqueen Crescent
1616 Mcqueen Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED and newly updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse located close to downtown Prescott. $1,500/month that includes water, sewer, and trash. Property features include an outdoor pool and clubhouse.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
338 Country Club Circle
338 Country Club Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Available Now! 2BR, 2BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, Electric Heat, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, W/D Facilities, Carport, Water/Sewer $35/mo.Assistive Animals Only. Subject to City of Prescott tax.Price listed is for a 12 month lease.
Similar Pages
Prescott Valley 1 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott Valley 3 BedroomsPrescott Valley Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Valley Apartments with GaragePrescott Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrescott Valley Apartments with ParkingPrescott Valley Apartments with Pool