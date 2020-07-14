All apartments in Prescott Valley
Home
/
Prescott Valley, AZ
/
Homestead Talking Glass
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Homestead Talking Glass

Open Now until 6pm
3131 North Main Street · (928) 478-1247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit M102 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Homestead Talking Glass.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
accessible
carport
conference room
dog grooming area
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better. We offer one, two and three bedroom residences with first class amenities including a beautiful upper level resident clubhouse, lavish pool and spa, 24 hour fitness center and even a dog park and spa for your pets. Join us as we bring together people and our historic community of Prescott Valley. From comfort to convenience – it’s all within reach here. What are you waiting for? Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Holding Deposit $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions - contact for more details
Parking Details: Parking is free.
Storage Details: 5x8 storage units available for $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Homestead Talking Glass have any available units?
Homestead Talking Glass has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Homestead Talking Glass have?
Some of Homestead Talking Glass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homestead Talking Glass currently offering any rent specials?
Homestead Talking Glass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homestead Talking Glass pet-friendly?
Yes, Homestead Talking Glass is pet friendly.
Does Homestead Talking Glass offer parking?
Yes, Homestead Talking Glass offers parking.
Does Homestead Talking Glass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Homestead Talking Glass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Homestead Talking Glass have a pool?
Yes, Homestead Talking Glass has a pool.
Does Homestead Talking Glass have accessible units?
Yes, Homestead Talking Glass has accessible units.
Does Homestead Talking Glass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homestead Talking Glass has units with dishwashers.
Does Homestead Talking Glass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Homestead Talking Glass has units with air conditioning.
