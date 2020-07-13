Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prescott Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,802
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
8416 E Leigh Drive
8416 East Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Approximately Available 8/12/20, and additional pictures may be available at that time. 2BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Water/Sewer paid by owner, Fenced Yard (Chain Link).

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1198 Stillness Drive
1198 Stillness Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1413 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom home in Stoneridge, Split floor plan, Large living room, patio, 2 car attached garage, laundry room. $1550.00 security deposit, 300.00 cleaning fee, 200 admin fee.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
3213 N Constance Drive
3213 North Constance Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
1476 sqft
Approx. Avail. 7/17/2020. 2BR, 1BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, W/D Hookups (Electric), Water/Sewer Paid, 1 Car Garage, Small Pets on Approval.Stated rent is for a 12 month lease.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA 1444 SQFT, AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrig, Washer/Dryer 2 Car Garage. No Fence Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6820 E Falon Ct
6820 East Falon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1522 sqft
Townhome in Granville HOA ~ HOLD - 1539 Refrigerator ~ New Gas Range ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer Hookups ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced Yard ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY No Cats

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4120 N Cholla Dr
4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110
11250 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
385 sqft
Located in age restricted community, this nicely furnished 1 bedroom manufactured home has central air, carport & covered patio. Storage room has stack washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings, skylight, sunscreens and more.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6865 E Kilkenny Place
6865 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1501 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom Home in Granville - Spacious three bedroom split floor plan with fenced yard within walking distance to the community center where you can enjoy the pool, spa and gym, plus walking trails and park.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass
1035 Cloud Cliff Pass, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Nice Three Bedroom + Office on Corner Lot - Stoneridge - Nice three bedroom split floor plan on a corner lot in highly desired Stoneridge with new carpet and tile throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Viewpoint
7484 E Horizon Way
7484 Horizon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4261 N. Tonopah Drive
4261 North Tonopah Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1698 sqft
4261 N.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7071 E Burro Ln Apt B
7071 East Burro Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1095 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with gas fireplace and 2 car garage. All tile floors. All kitchen appliances including microwave, W/D hookup. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling, pot shelves and more. Assistance Animal Only.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7115 E Thrush Ln
7115 East Thrush Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with split floor plan and 2 car garage with opener. Carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings with pot shelves. All kitchen appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. Assistance animals only. No smoking, year lease preferred.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7185 E Addis Avenue
7185 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2117 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Fresh paint1058 sq. ft. Great open floor plan Covered patio AAOSecurity $1000.00Cleaning $275.00

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4701 N Ocotillo Drive
4701 North Ocotillo Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
840 sqft
2BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas heat, Range/Oven,new Refrigerator, W/D Hookups, Off Street Parking, Water/Sewer Paid12 month lease is $975 month.Small pets on approval will increase rent by $50/month.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4801 N Viewpoint Drive
4801 North Viewpoint Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2001 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings Very nice floor plan. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Large laundry roomwith storage.. Walk-in closets each bedroom.Dining area off kitchen. Covered back patio with fenced back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
3170 N Tani Road
3170 North Tani Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Approx. Avail. 6/25/2020. 2BR, 1BA, 850 SQFT Ceiling Fans, Baseboard Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Off-Street Parking (2), Assistive Animals Only. 2 Story-Upstairs. Water/Sewer/Trash Paid. 6mn lease available at higher price.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
7218 Goodnight Lane
7218 East Goodnight Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1762 sqft
StoneRidge English ''Sonoma'' Plan, 3 BD + Formal Dining or Den/2BA/2GAR, 1762 SqFt. Tiled Entrance Leads to Circular Foyer, Lrg Great Rm w/Tiled Gas Fireplace, Media Niche, Ceiling Fan, Accent Windows & Sliding Glass Door.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Villages at Lynx Creek
12255 East Obsidian Loop Road
12255 Obsidian Loop Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road
7225 Woolsey Ranch Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry.
City Guide for Prescott Valley, AZ

Welcome to Prescott Valley! Located in scenic central Arizona, this small city has a suburban feel and great weather. Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prescott Valley, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prescott Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

