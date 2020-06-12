68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Glassford Regional Market Place
11 Units Available
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1142 Rusty Nail Road
1142 North Rusty Nail Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
1142 Rusty Nail Road Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL STONERIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - **PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6737 E. Voltaire Dr.
6737 E Voltaire Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful community of Granville. Custom neutral interior paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and entry way. Covered back porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granville
1 Unit Available
4158 N. Bainsbury Drive
4158 Bainsburry Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 bedroom in Granville. - Custom 1,932 sq.' home in Granville. This 2016, home features an open floor plan. Enter into a large family room. The great room features a second living room, well appointed kitchen and dining area.

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
7242 E. Night Watch Way
7242 Night Watch Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
7242 E. Night Watch Way Available 07/17/20 Home for Rent in Stoneridge. - Please do NOT disturb current occupant. Thanks. Live in this 2005 built, 1842 square foot home in Stoneridge Ridge. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4120 N Cholla Dr
4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Granville
1 Unit Available
4310 N Dryden St
4310 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
Extra nice newer 4 bedroom home in Granville. Large kitchen with island, appliances and eating area. Oversize 2 car garage with opener. Great Granville amenities. Monthly yard work included. Privacy fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6488 E Kilkenny Pl
6488 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Granville. 2 car garage with opener, gas heat, a/c, ceiling fans and more. No refrigerator. Gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, w/d hookup and walk-in closet. Fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pronghorn Ranch
1 Unit Available
7257 N Summer Walk Way
7257 Summer Walk Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1781 sqft
Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA including, linens and dishes, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Assistive Animals OnlyApproximately Available 6/2/2020. ERAU Students Ok.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Granville
1 Unit Available
6745 E Devon Court
6745 East Devon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1455 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Granville 3 Bdrm 2 Ba 1455 Sqft. 2 Car Garage, Open floorplan w/ cozy gas fireplace, Tile through out. Gas range/oven Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer in laundry room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8936 E Yavapai Road
8936 East Yavapai Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1211 sqft
Avail. Now. Brand New, All Tile 3 bdrm 2 bath. Easy care Landscaped front and back yd. Paver Driveway. W/D Hookups in the garage. Custom interior paint. 8' high ceilings. Ceiling fans in Great room, Mst Bdrm & Guest bdrms. Low water use toilets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
7045 E Addis Avenue
7045 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, Electric Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced yardPets on approval and will increase rent by $50/month.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8469 E Tranquil Boulevard
8469 East Tranquil Boulevard, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1845 sqft
New paint,flooring appliances, vanities, & tubsOver sized 2.5 car garage Landscaped front and rear. Very nicely done upgrades AAO

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7974 N Sunset Ridge
7974 North Sunset Ridge, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2265 sqft
Large home with views of Granite Mountain 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, den,3 car garage 2265 sq. ft . Large living room and kitchen, dinning area looks out the mountains A MUST SEE

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1135 Lucky Draw Drive
1135 North Lucky Draw Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1936 sqft
3BR/2BA, A/C, CEILING FANS, FA GAS, GAS FIREPLACE, RANGE/OVEN, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, REFRIG., WASHER/DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, RESIDENT PAYS ALL UTILITIES BUT TRASH, FENCED YARD, NO STUDENTS. ** INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON**Approx. Avail. 6/1/20.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1147 Lucky Draw Drive
1147 North Lucky Draw Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2079 sqft
3BR, 3BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Fenced Yard, Resident pays all utilities.Small pets on approval - rent will increase by $50/month.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
7218 Goodnight Lane
7218 East Goodnight Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1762 sqft
StoneRidge English ''Sonoma'' Plan, 3 BD + Formal Dining or Den/2BA/2GAR, 1762 SqFt. Tiled Entrance Leads to Circular Foyer, Lrg Great Rm w/Tiled Gas Fireplace, Media Niche, Ceiling Fan, Accent Windows & Sliding Glass Door.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3880 N Tani Road
3880 North Tani Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Avail. Now. Brand New, All Tile 3 bdrm 2 bath. Easy care Landscaped front and back yd. Paver Driveway. W/D Hookups in the garage. Custom interior paint. 8' high ceilings. Ceiling fans in Great room, Mst Bdrm & Guest bdrms. Low water use toilets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Quailwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
12674 E Viento Street
12674 East Viento Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1638 sqft
3BR, 2BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Gas Fireplace, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage Fenced Yard, Resident Pays all Utilities.Available June 8, 2020. Pets on approval-will increase rent by $50.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
9905 E Catalina Drive
9905 East Catalina Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1703 sqft
Approx. Available 6/10/2020. 3BR, 2BA, 2-story on a corner lot, A/C, Ceiling Fans, Apollo Heat, Gas Fireplace, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced Yard (Chain Link).

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Quailwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
12837 E Delgado Street
12837 East Delgado Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1956 sqft
For Lease! Quailwood Home, Single Level, 1956 SqFt, 3BD/2BA/2GAR.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1979 N Fence Line Drive
1979 Fence Line Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Great Mountain Views from this Upgraded StoneRidge Community Connell Plan. 2100 Sq. Ft. 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1 Flex Room, 1 Office/Den with Sliding Glass Door. Enlarged 2 Car Garage (31 Ft. Deep) with Built-in Storage Cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Quailwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
12717 E Viento Street
12717 East Viento Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1678 sqft
3BR/2BA, A/C, CEILING FANS, FA GAS, FIREPLACE, RANGE/OVEN, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, 2 CAR GARAGE, SMALL PETS ON APPROVAL ONLY-SORRY NO CATS! (WILL INCREASE RENT BY $50/MO) APPROX. AVAIL. 5/4/2020. HOA-QUAILWOOD

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Castle Canyon Mesa
1 Unit Available
3335 N Tower Road
3335 North Tower Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
Fresh paint on this large family home. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2 car garage Large family room with fenced rear yard. Large master bedroom. Tile and carpet W/D hook-up Assist animals onlySecurity $2200.00Cleaning $350.00

