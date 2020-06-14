/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1142 Rusty Nail Road
1142 North Rusty Nail Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
1142 Rusty Nail Road Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL STONERIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - **PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg. Small pets on approval only-will increase rent by $50.00 a month. Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/WIFI Paid. FULLY FURNISHED. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC & GAS
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pronghorn Ranch
1 Unit Available
7257 N Summer Walk Way
7257 Summer Walk Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1781 sqft
Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA including, linens and dishes, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Assistive Animals OnlyApproximately Available 6/2/2020. ERAU Students Ok.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Results within 1 mile of Prescott Valley
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Valley
1 Unit Available
4765 E. Gloria Drive
4765 East Gloria Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1288 sqft
4765 E. Gloria Drive Available 07/15/20 Fully furnished rental! Short term lease! - Beautifully furnished home for rent!. Built in 1966 this quaint 1,288 sq home is very well maintained.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4567 E Catherine Drive
4567 East Catherine Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1064 sqft
FURNISHED UNIT! Darling 1 Bdrm 1 Bath, Full Kitchen w/Frig, Dishwasher, Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave & Washer/Dryer. Dishes and everything you need are provided. Available May 1, 2020-Oct. 31, 2020 ONLY. Min 3 Month Lease-Max 6 Month Lease.
Results within 5 miles of Prescott Valley
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,529
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk (could be used as bedroom) den, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished, carport, gas heat, A/C, ceiling fans, gas stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal,
Results within 10 miles of Prescott Valley
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Garden St Apt 2
109 Garden Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
Garden Street Apartment - Property Id: 289403 Fully furnished one bedroom one bathroom apartment. Move in ready. No Smoking. NO pets. Single Occupancy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Townhouse' Street
325 Union Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Down Town Prescott. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Darling 2 story comfortable temporary home with all the amenities, a private back patio for you (and a canine companion) and a perfect location to enjoy activities on the Square!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
546 Bruces Corner Street
546 Bruces Corner, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
Great short-term fully furnished rental. 1 month min to max of 12 mos. Dog friendly with Owner approval. All new flooring. Beautiful yard - fully fenced in backyard. All on one level. Mature shade trees. Great location - centrally located.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
520 Woolsey Drive
520 Woolsey Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1212 sqft
Fully Furnished, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage. House is up one fully flight of stairs, from front and from garage. A/C, deck, utilities included. Available till 7/24/2020 only. No Pets, assistance animal only.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1805 BRIDGE PARK Place
1805 Bridge Park Pl, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3000 sqft
This is a fully furnished and appointed executive rental. It is the lower level of a lovely two story home on a hill and four acres of pines in a very private community.Gorgeous finishes , with a separate patio, and all the ammenities you will need.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
1070 Canary Drive
1070 Canary Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1545 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
705 Cone Drive
705 Cone Drive, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
301 Remington Trail
301 Remington Trail, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Similar Pages
Prescott Valley 1 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott Valley 3 BedroomsPrescott Valley Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Valley Apartments with GaragePrescott Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrescott Valley Apartments with ParkingPrescott Valley Apartments with Pool