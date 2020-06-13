Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ

Finding an apartment in Prescott Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bring...
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glassford Regional Market Place
11 Units Available
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,381
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6737 E. Voltaire Dr.
6737 E Voltaire Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful community of Granville. Custom neutral interior paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and entry way. Covered back porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granville
1 Unit Available
4158 N. Bainsbury Drive
4158 Bainsburry Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1932 sqft
4 bedroom in Granville. - Custom 1,932 sq.' home in Granville. This 2016, home features an open floor plan. Enter into a large family room. The great room features a second living room, well appointed kitchen and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
7242 E. Night Watch Way
7242 Night Watch Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1842 sqft
7242 E. Night Watch Way Available 07/17/20 Home for Rent in Stoneridge. - Please do NOT disturb current occupant. Thanks. Live in this 2005 built, 1842 square foot home in Stoneridge Ridge. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1142 Rusty Nail Road
1142 North Rusty Nail Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
1142 Rusty Nail Road Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL STONERIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - **PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4120 N Cholla Dr
4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6488 E Kilkenny Pl
6488 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Granville. 2 car garage with opener, gas heat, a/c, ceiling fans and more. No refrigerator. Gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, w/d hookup and walk-in closet. Fenced back yard with covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg. Small pets on approval only-will increase rent by $50.00 a month. Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/WIFI Paid. FULLY FURNISHED. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC & GAS

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8401 E Greg Court
8401 East Greg Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Available Now! 2BR, 1BA, Electric Heat, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Off Street Parking, Water/Sewer/Trash Paid, Laundry Facilities12 month lease available at $800/month.Cats only and will increase rent by $50/month

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Quailwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
12674 E Viento Street
12674 East Viento Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1638 sqft
3BR, 2BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Gas Fireplace, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage Fenced Yard, Resident Pays all Utilities.Available June 8, 2020. Pets on approval-will increase rent by $50.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1147 Lucky Draw Drive
1147 North Lucky Draw Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2079 sqft
3BR, 3BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Fenced Yard, Resident pays all utilities.Small pets on approval - rent will increase by $50/month.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1135 Lucky Draw Drive
1135 North Lucky Draw Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1936 sqft
3BR/2BA, A/C, CEILING FANS, FA GAS, GAS FIREPLACE, RANGE/OVEN, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, REFRIG., WASHER/DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, RESIDENT PAYS ALL UTILITIES BUT TRASH, FENCED YARD, NO STUDENTS. ** INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON**Approx. Avail. 6/1/20.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
9905 E Catalina Drive
9905 East Catalina Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1703 sqft
Approx. Available 6/10/2020. 3BR, 2BA, 2-story on a corner lot, A/C, Ceiling Fans, Apollo Heat, Gas Fireplace, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced Yard (Chain Link).

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3880 N Tani Road
3880 North Tani Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Avail. Now. Brand New, All Tile 3 bdrm 2 bath. Easy care Landscaped front and back yd. Paver Driveway. W/D Hookups in the garage. Custom interior paint. 8' high ceilings. Ceiling fans in Great room, Mst Bdrm & Guest bdrms. Low water use toilets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3213 N Constance Drive
3213 North Constance Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
1476 sqft
Approx. Avail. 7/17/2020. 2BR, 1BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, W/D Hookups (Electric), Water/Sewer Paid, 1 Car Garage, Small Pets on Approval.Stated rent is for a 12 month lease.

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4884 North Judy Circle
4884 North Judy Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1035 sqft
This townhome is located in the heart of Prescott Valley. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio, and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, medical, and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Prescott Country Club
1 Unit Available
10453 East Old Black Canyon Highway
10453 East Old Black Canyon Highway, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2169 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Victorian Estates
1 Unit Available
1793 E. Baker St.
1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3523 N Dale Drive
3523 North Dale Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
3523 N Dale Drive Available 04/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom with RV/Boat Parking in Prescott Valley - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with easy-care vinyl flooring throughout entire house.
Results within 1 mile of Prescott Valley

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Valley
1 Unit Available
4765 E. Gloria Drive
4765 East Gloria Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1288 sqft
4765 E. Gloria Drive Available 07/15/20 Fully furnished rental! Short term lease! - Beautifully furnished home for rent!. Built in 1966 this quaint 1,288 sq home is very well maintained.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Diamond Valley
1 Unit Available
5486 E Onyx Dr
5486 East Onyx Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3205 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - Located in Diamond Valley, this 2 story home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and views! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room and family room area upstairs. Living room with fireplace, bedroom, bath and bonus room downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prescott East
1 Unit Available
2882 N Starlight Drive
2882 North Starlight Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
Cozy 2 bed/1bath, full kitchen, laminate flooring. Ready soon, deposits include a $200.00 nonrefundable Admin Fee. Pets not allowed, AAO.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Prescott Valley, AZ

Finding an apartment in Prescott Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

