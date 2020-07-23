149 Apartments for rent in Yavapai County, AZ📍
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
14 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,408
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
10 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
Offering 45 rental apartment homes, located in West Sedona, Pinon Lofts has four unique floor plans, consisting of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
848 Panicum Drive
848 Panicum Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2118 sqft
3BR, 2.5BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Disposal, Resident pays all Utilities, 3 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (chain link)
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7450 E Paseo Dulce
7450 East Paseo Dulce, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1637 sqft
Lovely single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in very convenient area of Prescott Valley. Front living room is large with huge picture window. Kitchen/great room opens to cozy fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1230 Stetson Rd. 11
1230 Stetson Road, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
999 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED 2/1.5 NEAR THE SQUARE AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Prescott. New interior paint,updated cabinetry and new appliances in kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
33501 S Ta Do Hoya Trl 40
33501 South Ta Do Hoya Trail, Black Canyon City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 40 Available 08/01/20 1968 Pacemaker 12x50 2/1 mobile home rent to own - Property Id: 323309 Rent to own mobile in black canyon city. 1968 pacemaker 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, with private yard and parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1645 W Manzanita Dr
1645 West Manzanita Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1864 sqft
Quiet in the Pines - Property Id: 305759 Secluded, quiet NEW home in the pines, 3 BR/2 BA. A/C, new appliances, washer dryer hook-ups, storage shed. Owner will accept a small dog under 10 lbs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1384 Warbler Way
1384 Warbler Way, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1594 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS ACCEPTING BACKUP APPLICATIONS ONLY!! - Brand new home in one of the newest master planned communities in Prescott! This home is highly appointed throughout. Beautiful tile and carpet flooring.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
281 Sunset Hills Drive
281 Sunset Hills Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1316 sqft
WEST SEDONA - For the most accurate description of this property, please go directly to our website at: www.sedonarentals.com 55+ age restricted community in Sunset Hills. Nicely updated manufactured home on a very private lot.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Windsong Drive
65 Windsong Drive, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
450 sqft
Beauty and Convenience! Remodeled, Fully Furnished, Wifi and other Utilities Paid! - Located in West Sedona, conveniently just off of Route 89A, this lovely remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath unit is surrounded by natural beauty and views.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1035 N Cloud Cliff Pass
1035 Cloud Cliff Pass, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Nice Three Bedroom + Office on Corner Lot - Stoneridge - Nice three bedroom split floor plan on a corner lot in highly desired Stoneridge with new carpet and tile throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Oak Creek Blvd.
245 Oak Creek Boulevard, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
616 W. Trails End
616 W Trails End, Cottonwood, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1253 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Contact Adobe Group Property Management - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906878)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
140 BELL CREEK WAY
140 Bell Creek Way, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2960 sqft
140 BELL CREEK WAY Available 08/10/20 140 Bell Creek Way - Village of Oak Creek - $2,795/mo. No Pets - 140 Bell Creek Way - Village of Oak Creek - $2,795/mo.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Viewpoint
7484 E Horizon Way
7484 Horizon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1007 E. Aspen Pl.
1007 East Aspen Place, Cottonwood, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
2160 sqft
Spacious, Amazing home with Views and Central Location 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Contact Adobe Property Management - You're within walking distance to the Post office, Library & Cottonwood Rec Center.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Rim Shadows Drive
305 Rim Shadows Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,995
8737 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED HOME - WEST SEDONA - GORGEOUS HOME, IN A VERY DESIRABLE PART OF WEST SEDONA. BOASTING 8,737 SQ FT, IN A SERENE SETTING. THIS LUXURY PROPERTY BACKS TO NATIONAL FOREST AND IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SEVERAL HIKING TRAILS.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Granville
6820 E Falon Ct
6820 East Falon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1522 sqft
Townhome in Granville HOA ~ HOLD(B) - 1539 Refrigerator ~ New Gas Range ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer Hookups ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced Yard ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY No
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Yavapai County area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Northern Arizona University, and Rio Salado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe have apartments for rent.
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZFlagstaff, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZCottonwood, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZSedona, AZKachina Village, AZCave Creek, AZAnthem, AZCarefree, AZBuckeye, AZPayson, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZFlorence, AZ