Apartment List
/
AZ
/
prescott valley
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ with garage

Prescott Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glassford Regional Market Place
11 Units Available
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,381
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7974 N Sunset Ridge
7974 North Sunset Ridge, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2265 sqft
Large home with views of Granite Mountain 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, den,3 car garage 2265 sq. ft . Large living room and kitchen, dinning area looks out the mountains A MUST SEE

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3213 N Constance Drive
3213 North Constance Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
1476 sqft
Approx. Avail. 7/17/2020. 2BR, 1BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, W/D Hookups (Electric), Water/Sewer Paid, 1 Car Garage, Small Pets on Approval.Stated rent is for a 12 month lease.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Castle Canyon Mesa
1 Unit Available
3335 N Tower Road
3335 North Tower Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2028 sqft
Fresh paint on this large family home. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2 car garage Large family room with fenced rear yard. Large master bedroom. Tile and carpet W/D hook-up Assist animals onlySecurity $2200.00Cleaning $350.00

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Quailwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
12837 E Delgado Street
12837 East Delgado Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1956 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease! Quailwood Home, Single Level, 1956 SqFt, 3BD/2BA/2GAR.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pronghorn Ranch
1 Unit Available
7257 N Summer Walk Way
7257 Summer Walk Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1781 sqft
Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA including, linens and dishes, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Assistive Animals OnlyApproximately Available 6/2/2020. ERAU Students Ok.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
7218 Goodnight Lane
7218 East Goodnight Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1762 sqft
StoneRidge English ''Sonoma'' Plan, 3 BD + Formal Dining or Den/2BA/2GAR, 1762 SqFt. Tiled Entrance Leads to Circular Foyer, Lrg Great Rm w/Tiled Gas Fireplace, Media Niche, Ceiling Fan, Accent Windows & Sliding Glass Door.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Quailwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
12674 E Viento Street
12674 East Viento Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1638 sqft
3BR, 2BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Gas Fireplace, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage Fenced Yard, Resident Pays all Utilities.Available June 8, 2020. Pets on approval-will increase rent by $50.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1979 N Fence Line Drive
1979 Fence Line Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Great Mountain Views from this Upgraded StoneRidge Community Connell Plan. 2100 Sq. Ft. 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1 Flex Room, 1 Office/Den with Sliding Glass Door. Enlarged 2 Car Garage (31 Ft. Deep) with Built-in Storage Cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
7045 E Addis Avenue
7045 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, Electric Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced yardPets on approval and will increase rent by $50/month.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1198 Stillness Drive
1198 Stillness Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1413 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom home in Stoneridge, Split floor plan, Large living room, patio, 2 car attached garage, laundry room. $1450.00 security deposit, 300.00 cleaning fee, 200 admin fee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8469 E Tranquil Boulevard
8469 East Tranquil Boulevard, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1845 sqft
New paint,flooring appliances, vanities, & tubsOver sized 2.5 car garage Landscaped front and rear. Very nicely done upgrades AAO

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1135 Lucky Draw Drive
1135 North Lucky Draw Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1936 sqft
3BR/2BA, A/C, CEILING FANS, FA GAS, GAS FIREPLACE, RANGE/OVEN, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, REFRIG., WASHER/DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, RESIDENT PAYS ALL UTILITIES BUT TRASH, FENCED YARD, NO STUDENTS. ** INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON**Approx. Avail. 6/1/20.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8471 E Spouse Drive
8471 East Spouse Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
867 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8471 E Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3880 N Tani Road
3880 North Tani Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Avail. Now. Brand New, All Tile 3 bdrm 2 bath. Easy care Landscaped front and back yd. Paver Driveway. W/D Hookups in the garage. Custom interior paint. 8' high ceilings. Ceiling fans in Great room, Mst Bdrm & Guest bdrms. Low water use toilets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6745 E Devon Court
6745 East Devon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1455 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Granville 3 Bdrm 2 Ba 1455 Sqft. 2 Car Garage, Open floorplan w/ cozy gas fireplace, Tile through out. Gas range/oven Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer in laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
9905 E Catalina Drive
9905 East Catalina Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1703 sqft
Approx. Available 6/10/2020. 3BR, 2BA, 2-story on a corner lot, A/C, Ceiling Fans, Apollo Heat, Gas Fireplace, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced Yard (Chain Link).

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1147 Lucky Draw Drive
1147 North Lucky Draw Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2079 sqft
3BR, 3BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Fenced Yard, Resident pays all utilities.Small pets on approval - rent will increase by $50/month.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg. Small pets on approval only-will increase rent by $50.00 a month. Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/WIFI Paid. FULLY FURNISHED. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC & GAS

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4884 North Judy Circle
4884 North Judy Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1035 sqft
This townhome is located in the heart of Prescott Valley. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio, and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, medical, and schools.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6737 E. Voltaire Dr.
6737 E Voltaire Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful community of Granville. Custom neutral interior paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and entry way. Covered back porch.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
7242 E. Night Watch Way
7242 Night Watch Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1842 sqft
7242 E. Night Watch Way Available 07/17/20 Home for Rent in Stoneridge. - Please do NOT disturb current occupant. Thanks. Live in this 2005 built, 1842 square foot home in Stoneridge Ridge. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6820 E Falon Ct
6820 East Falon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1522 sqft
Townhome in Granville HOA ~ HOLD - 1539 Refrigerator ~ Gas Range ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer Hookups ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced Yard ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY No Cats
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Prescott Valley 1 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott Valley 3 BedroomsPrescott Valley Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Valley Apartments with GaragePrescott Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrescott Valley Apartments with ParkingPrescott Valley Apartments with Pool
Prescott Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerPrescott Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrescott Valley Furnished ApartmentsPrescott Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZBuckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZCarefree, AZ
New River, AZCave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Yavapai CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Coconino Community College