Apartment List
/
AZ
/
prescott valley
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prescott Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,444
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
3 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granville
4449 N Dryden
4449 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1470 sqft
4449 N Dryden Available 07/13/20 3/2 Home for Rent in Granville! - Home with 2.5 car garage for rent in Granville. This home was built in 2015 and is 1,470 square feet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Granville
4310 N Dryden St
4310 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1731 sqft
Extra nice newer 4 bedroom home in Granville. Large kitchen with island, appliances and eating area. Oversize 2 car garage with opener. Great Granville amenities. Monthly yard work included. Privacy fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Villages at Lynx Creek
12255 East Obsidian Loop Road
12255 Obsidian Loop Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road
7225 Woolsey Ranch Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Victorian Estates
1793 E. Baker St.
1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates.
Results within 5 miles of Prescott Valley
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
733 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
City Guide for Prescott Valley, AZ

Welcome to Prescott Valley! Located in scenic central Arizona, this small city has a suburban feel and great weather. Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Prescott Valley, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prescott Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Prescott Valley 1 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott Valley 3 BedroomsPrescott Valley Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Valley Apartments with GaragePrescott Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrescott Valley Apartments with ParkingPrescott Valley Apartments with Pool
Prescott Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerPrescott Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrescott Valley Furnished ApartmentsPrescott Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZBuckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZCarefree, AZ
New River, AZCave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Yavapai CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Coconino Community College