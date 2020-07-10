/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:55 PM
57 Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
3 BDRM 2 BA 1444 SQFT, AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrig, Washer/Dryer 2 Car Garage. No Fence Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110
11250 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
385 sqft
Located in age restricted community, this nicely furnished 1 bedroom manufactured home has central air, carport & covered patio. Storage room has stack washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings, skylight, sunscreens and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Viewpoint
7484 E Horizon Way
7484 Horizon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
3100 N Bob Court
3100 Bob Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Prescott Valley Apartment 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 296592 Brand new construction, everything is new, appliances include washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator , microwave, new carpet, fresh paint, has air conditioning and central
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4261 N. Tonopah Drive
4261 North Tonopah Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1698 sqft
4261 N.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Victorian Estates
2057 N Oxford
2057 North Oxford, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 7/15 3 BDRM 2.1/4 BA, 1551 SQFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME IN VICTORIAN ESTATE. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM WITH BEAUTIFL VIEW, MASTER BDRM LARGE WITH WALKIN CLOSET/FULL BATH. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
7218 Goodnight Lane
7218 East Goodnight Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1762 sqft
StoneRidge English ''Sonoma'' Plan, 3 BD + Formal Dining or Den/2BA/2GAR, 1762 SqFt. Tiled Entrance Leads to Circular Foyer, Lrg Great Rm w/Tiled Gas Fireplace, Media Niche, Ceiling Fan, Accent Windows & Sliding Glass Door.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road
7225 Woolsey Ranch Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Victorian Estates
1793 E. Baker St.
1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
3523 N Dale Drive
3523 North Dale Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
3523 N Dale Drive Available 04/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom with RV/Boat Parking in Prescott Valley - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with easy-care vinyl flooring throughout entire house.
Results within 1 mile of Prescott Valley
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Valley
1120 N Opal Drive
1120 North Opal Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/1/2020 3-6-or 12 month lease.Talk about Rustic!! 2 BD, 2 BA 1475 SQFT, Window AC, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Refrig, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Carport Parking, Fully Furnished.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lynx Mountain View Estates
6811 Cibola Circle
6811 East Cibola Circle, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2800 sqft
3BR, 3BA house on 5 acres - sitting on top of the world!! Floor to ceiling glass in living room, storage in attached carports, extra large bedrooms, very secluded private park-like setting. Must see to appreciate!Property is on well/septic.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4567 E Catherine Drive
4567 East Catherine Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1064 sqft
FURNISHED UNIT! Darling 1 Bdrm 1 Bath, Full Kitchen w/Frig, Dishwasher, Electric Stove/Oven, Microwave & Washer/Dryer. Dishes and everything you need are provided. Available Sept 1, 2020-Oct. 31, 2020 ONLY. Min 3 Month Lease-Max 6 Month Lease.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Valley
5461 E. Onyx
5461 East Onyx Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME! ****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
Castle Canyon Mesa
3050 N Date Creek Drive
3050 North Date Creek Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1104 sqft
Available Now. Pets on approval only-will increase rent by $50.00 a month.
Results within 5 miles of Prescott Valley
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.
Similar Pages
Prescott Valley 2 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott Valley 3 BedroomsPrescott Valley Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Valley Apartments with GaragePrescott Valley Apartments with GymPrescott Valley Apartments with ParkingPrescott Valley Apartments with Pool