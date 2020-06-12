59 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ

/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
985 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Glassford Regional Market Place
11 Units Available
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1022 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8471 E Spouse Drive
8471 East Spouse Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
867 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8471 E Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3170 N Tani Road
3170 North Tani Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Approx. Avail. 6/25/2020. 2BR, 1BA, Ceiling Fans, Baseboard Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Off-Street Parking (2), Assistive Animals Only. 2 Story-Upstairs. Water/Sewer/Trash Paid. 6mn lease available at higher price.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3100 N Bob Court
3100 Bob Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Be the first. New New units Ground units both 1 & 2 are available Washer dryer included. Assist animals only. Nice appliances. A must see.Extra storage room
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8401 E Greg Court
8401 East Greg Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Available Now! 2BR, 1BA, Electric Heat, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Off Street Parking, Water/Sewer/Trash Paid, Laundry Facilities12 month lease available at $800/month.Cats only and will increase rent by $50/month
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
9615 E Lakeshore Drive
9615 East Lakeshore Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1088 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/1.5 bath w storage room & carport/deck, inside laundry hookups, large family room & separate dining area. Large Kitchen with stove/oven & refrigerator.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3213 N Constance Drive
3213 North Constance Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
1476 sqft
Approx. Avail. 7/17/2020. 2BR, 1BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, W/D Hookups (Electric), Water/Sewer Paid, 1 Car Garage, Small Pets on Approval.Stated rent is for a 12 month lease.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1198 Stillness Drive
1198 Stillness Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1413 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom home in Stoneridge, Split floor plan, Large living room, patio, 2 car attached garage, laundry room. $1450.00 security deposit, 300.00 cleaning fee, 200 admin fee.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4884 North Judy Circle
4884 North Judy Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1035 sqft
This townhome is located in the heart of Prescott Valley. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio, and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, medical, and schools.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8328 East Florentine Road - A
8328 East Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
865 sqft
Features: Bedrooms- 2 Bathrooms- 1 Size-Approx. 865 Pets-neg (no Cats) Fees: Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable Deposit- same as first month's rent Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00 Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Villages at Lynx Creek
1 Unit Available
12255 East Obsidian Loop Road
12255 Obsidian Loop Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3301 Tani Court - 1
3301 North Tani Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
AAO. An Application Fee Of $35 Is Required Of All Adults Over The Age Of 18. Water Is Included In Rent.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B
9374 East Lakeshore Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents: Charming two story duplex located in Prescott Valley. Close to shopping and schools. Features: Bedrooms- 2 Bathrooms- 1.5 Size- Approx.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road
7225 Woolsey Ranch Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Victorian Estates
1 Unit Available
1793 E. Baker St.
1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Prescott Valley
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castle Canyon Mesa
1 Unit Available
3411 N Jester Circle W
3411 Jester Circle West, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family Home ~ Prescott Valley - This cozy two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has new carpet in living room and bedrooms. Living room flows into dining area and kitchen and out the sliding glass door to the fenced backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Diamond Valley
1 Unit Available
1120 N Opal Drive
1120 North Opal Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/1/2020 3-6-or 12 month lease.Talk about Rustic!! This beauty has it all! Situated in the heart of Diamond Valley overlooking the Valley. You will see deer in your front yard while your relaxing on the front porch. .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Prescott Country Club
1 Unit Available
1299 Tapadero Drive
1299 Tapadero Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath large downstairs unit with fireplace, all electric & landlord pays water. Newer flooring. Available now.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Prescott East
1 Unit Available
2882 N Starlight Drive
2882 North Starlight Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
Cozy 2 bed/1bath, full kitchen, laminate flooring. Ready soon, deposits include a $200.00 nonrefundable Admin Fee. Pets not allowed, AAO.
Results within 5 miles of Prescott Valley
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109
6145 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - This ground floor condo has brand new carpet throughout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining area and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer included and extra closet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3185 Shekinah Drive
3185 Shekinah Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1231 sqft
*** 2 bedroom / 2 bath + Den in desired Willow Lake Subdivision *** - You will love this 2 bedroom plus office (could be 3rd bedroom) with built ins and 2 bath double wide manufactured home in the heart of Prescott.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 Available 07/06/20 Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.
