Terrace Park

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1, $40 for 2
restrictions: Max weight 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease; Carport:.