Terrace Park
Terrace Park

8130 W Indian School Rd · (623) 777-7252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2119 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 1187 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 2137 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terrace Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
* Move in Special - move in by June 19th and receieve up to $700 off move in for select units! Call us for more details! *
Welcome to Terrace Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to provide an exceptional living experience. Terrace Park offers upgraded units, an expansive clubhouse available for rent, along with two glistening pools. The location of your new home offers many possibilities including close transportation, shopping, dining and so much more. Stop by Terrace Park today and see what you've been missing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1, $40 for 2
restrictions: Max weight 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease; Carport:.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terrace Park have any available units?
Terrace Park has 8 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Terrace Park have?
Some of Terrace Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terrace Park currently offering any rent specials?
Terrace Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terrace Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Terrace Park is pet friendly.
Does Terrace Park offer parking?
Yes, Terrace Park offers parking.
Does Terrace Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terrace Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terrace Park have a pool?
Yes, Terrace Park has a pool.
Does Terrace Park have accessible units?
No, Terrace Park does not have accessible units.
Does Terrace Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terrace Park has units with dishwashers.
