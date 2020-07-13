Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport courtyard fire pit hot tub internet access

* Move in Special - move in by June 19th and receieve up to $700 off move in for select units! Call us for more details! *

Welcome to Terrace Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to provide an exceptional living experience. Terrace Park offers upgraded units, an expansive clubhouse available for rent, along with two glistening pools. The location of your new home offers many possibilities including close transportation, shopping, dining and so much more. Stop by Terrace Park today and see what you've been missing.