Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities
Appropriately named, The Retreat at the Raven makes you feel like you're getting away from it all. Start and end your day in a community surrounded by a mix of breathtaking city and mountain views, where you can hike or bike on nearby trails in the afternoon and enjoy a musical or performing arts experience at nearby theatres in the evening. As a resident, you'll enjoy an array of community amenities, coupled with living space options that fit your needs. You'll be walking distance to Raven Golf Club and near myriad world-class golf courses, as well as sports venues, and scenic South Mountain Park. Your home is your getaway at The Retreat at the Raven.