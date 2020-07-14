All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
3606 E Baseline Rd · (602) 833-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3606 E Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-135 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1-114 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,324

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 1-210 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,324

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-219 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
garage
parking
Appropriately named, The Retreat at the Raven makes you feel like you're getting away from it all. Start and end your day in a community surrounded by a mix of breathtaking city and mountain views, where you can hike or bike on nearby trails in the afternoon and enjoy a musical or performing arts experience at nearby theatres in the evening. As a resident, you'll enjoy an array of community amenities, coupled with living space options that fit your needs. You'll be walking distance to Raven Golf Club and near myriad world-class golf courses, as well as sports venues, and scenic South Mountain Park. Your home is your getaway at The Retreat at the Raven.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Waste: $25 per month; Building and Facilities Fee: $9.95 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.
Storage Details: The storage units are 9'x4' and are $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor has 6 units available starting at $1,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
No, Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.

