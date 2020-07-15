All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Oak Tree

3620 E McDowell Rd · (206) 350-8270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3620 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$897

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 232 · Avail. Aug 7

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Tree.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Stop by and take a look at one of our large, spacious floor plans. Here at The Rise on McDowell, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Call today to make an appointment and you'll see why you can stop looking and start living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, call for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Tree have any available units?
Oak Tree has 3 units available starting at $897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Tree have?
Some of Oak Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Tree is pet friendly.
Does Oak Tree offer parking?
Yes, Oak Tree offers parking.
Does Oak Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Tree have a pool?
Yes, Oak Tree has a pool.
Does Oak Tree have accessible units?
Yes, Oak Tree has accessible units.
Does Oak Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Tree has units with dishwashers.
