LP1 Research - #438
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

LP1 Research - #438

17150 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

17150 North 23rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Lovely 3 bed + den, 2 1/2 bath condo in North Phoenix. - Lovely 3 bed + den, 2 1/2 bath condo in North Phoenix. Open great room with detached den that can be used as a fourth bedroom. Kitchen has maple cabinets with 42' uppers, under-mount stainless steel sink, upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of room in master with walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bath with separated shower. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, upgraded carpet & tile upstairs. Washer & dryer in the unit. Backyard is low maintenance with covered patio, artificial grass and complimentary gas grill. The condo includes an attached two car garage. Very well-kept community with sparkling community pool, Ramada, and volleyball court. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, the 51 and 101 freeways.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 03/01/2020

TYPE: Condo
YEAR BUILT: 2007
BEDROOMS: 3 + Den
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1439
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: [NA]

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: Small dog OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5592256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

