LP1 Research - #438

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Lovely 3 bed + den, 2 1/2 bath condo in North Phoenix. - Lovely 3 bed + den, 2 1/2 bath condo in North Phoenix. Open great room with detached den that can be used as a fourth bedroom. Kitchen has maple cabinets with 42' uppers, under-mount stainless steel sink, upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of room in master with walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bath with separated shower. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, upgraded carpet & tile upstairs. Washer & dryer in the unit. Backyard is low maintenance with covered patio, artificial grass and complimentary gas grill. The condo includes an attached two car garage. Very well-kept community with sparkling community pool, Ramada, and volleyball court. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, the 51 and 101 freeways.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 03/01/2020



TYPE: Condo

YEAR BUILT: 2007

BEDROOMS: 3 + Den

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 1439

GARAGE: 2 car

FENCED YARD: [NA]



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: Small dog OK

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE5592256)