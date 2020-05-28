All apartments in Phoenix
Location

4360 East Sack Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Only 15 minutes to Ballpark, New Aquarium, Butterfly Park and Casino. Fully Furnished. Each Bedroom has a 19' Flat Panel TV and the living room has a 55' Flat Panel. 40' Flat Panel in the upstairs den/office area. Bedrooms are upstairs. Custom two tone paint treatment makes the home feel very warm. Gas Grill in patio, Community Pool heated by the good old Arizona Sunshine, TV with Cox Cable with sports package. Some TVs have built in DVD players. The home has Corian counter tops and all black appliances in the kitchen. It is very well located to all of the North Scottsdale activities. Nice side yard area - great area for your dog(s)...large breed dog OK. From our Tatum Village location you can enter the Reach 11 Recreation area for walking, cycling, Equestrian shows, bird watching etc. And only minutes away, you are in the shopping Mecca of Desert Ridge, Kierland, and City North. Only 15 minutes away to Kierland

(RLNE3257912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estate have any available units?
Estate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Estate have?
Some of Estate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estate currently offering any rent specials?
Estate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estate pet-friendly?
Yes, Estate is pet friendly.
Does Estate offer parking?
Yes, Estate offers parking.
Does Estate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estate have a pool?
Yes, Estate has a pool.
Does Estate have accessible units?
No, Estate does not have accessible units.
Does Estate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estate has units with dishwashers.
