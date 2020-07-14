Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher carpet fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving gym on-site laundry

Welcome to East 3434 Apartments, where you can enjoy features and amenities that provide the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. Our pet-friendly apartment community is designed with solitude in mind, with one and two bedroom options to featuring upgraded kitchens, hardwood flooring, ample closet and storage space and breathtaking views. We’ve got an array of fantastic amenities including a barbecue grilling areas, children's playground, and sparkling pool with poolside lounging just waiting for you to enjoy! We’re also centrally located nearby shopping, transportation, schools, dining and entertainment, and just 10 minutes from downtown Phoenix, Tempe or Scottsdale! Just hop on I-10, SR51, SR143 or Loop 202 to get to your leisurely designations. Call and schedule your personal tour today! Get living at East 3434 Apartments!