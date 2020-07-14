All apartments in Phoenix
East 3434

3434 E McDowell Rd · (602) 975-5244
Location

3434 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 28

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3012 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East 3434.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
gym
on-site laundry
Welcome to East 3434 Apartments, where you can enjoy features and amenities that provide the perfect combination of comfort and convenience. Our pet-friendly apartment community is designed with solitude in mind, with one and two bedroom options to featuring upgraded kitchens, hardwood flooring, ample closet and storage space and breathtaking views. We’ve got an array of fantastic amenities including a barbecue grilling areas, children's playground, and sparkling pool with poolside lounging just waiting for you to enjoy! We’re also centrally located nearby shopping, transportation, schools, dining and entertainment, and just 10 minutes from downtown Phoenix, Tempe or Scottsdale! Just hop on I-10, SR51, SR143 or Loop 202 to get to your leisurely designations. Call and schedule your personal tour today! Get living at East 3434 Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Parking Details: Covered Reserved Parking.
Storage Details: Parcel Delivery Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does East 3434 have any available units?
East 3434 has 2 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does East 3434 have?
Some of East 3434's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East 3434 currently offering any rent specials?
East 3434 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is East 3434 pet-friendly?
Yes, East 3434 is pet friendly.
Does East 3434 offer parking?
Yes, East 3434 offers parking.
Does East 3434 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, East 3434 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does East 3434 have a pool?
Yes, East 3434 has a pool.
Does East 3434 have accessible units?
No, East 3434 does not have accessible units.
Does East 3434 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, East 3434 has units with dishwashers.
