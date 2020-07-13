City 15 Apartments

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400; Waived with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 80 LBS. No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered parking is first come first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.