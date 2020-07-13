All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

City 15 Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
4728 N 15th St · (602) 833-5325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4728 N 15th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Unit 26 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 36 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City 15 Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Welcome to City 15 Apartments - your new comfortable retreat at the heart of Central and Uptown Phoenix. We offer the best of Biltmore with world-class golf courses nearby and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment within walking distance. Enjoy convenient access to nearby resources like the VA medical center, the prestigious Biltmore Fashion Park, and more! Our elegant apartments offer chic interiors with spacious layouts and an exclusive community featuring luxury amenities. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400; Waived with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 80 LBS. No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered parking is first come first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City 15 Apartments have any available units?
City 15 Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does City 15 Apartments have?
Some of City 15 Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City 15 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
City 15 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City 15 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, City 15 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does City 15 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, City 15 Apartments offers parking.
Does City 15 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, City 15 Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City 15 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, City 15 Apartments has a pool.
Does City 15 Apartments have accessible units?
No, City 15 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does City 15 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City 15 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
