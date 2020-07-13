Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog park hot tub internet access media room online portal package receiving tennis court

Welcome to City 15 Apartments - your new comfortable retreat at the heart of Central and Uptown Phoenix. We offer the best of Biltmore with world-class golf courses nearby and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment within walking distance. Enjoy convenient access to nearby resources like the VA medical center, the prestigious Biltmore Fashion Park, and more! Our elegant apartments offer chic interiors with spacious layouts and an exclusive community featuring luxury amenities. Call us today!