Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed conference room courtyard hot tub internet access internet cafe sauna yoga

Citrine Apartments in Arcadia offer luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments in Phoenix. Our community is located in the Camelback Corridor which provides the rooftop deck with amazing views of Camelback Mountain. Check out our high-end apartment finishes, expansive community park and dog park. Citrine features oversized walk-in closets and ample, gated parking. We are 30 minutes to Mayo Clinic Phoenix, 15 minutes to Phoenix Children's Hospital and simply minutes to Biltmore Fashion Park. You will enjoy the convenient access to Old Town Scottsdale and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport which are only 15 minutes away.We currently offer virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.