Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving volleyball court

We welcome you to explore Casa De Flores. Our apartments come in a choice of one, two and three bedroom units, ranging from about 550 square feet to about 1200 square feet. Casa De Flores not only features clean, well-maintained units, but our community has a selection of shared amenities perfect for the entire family.



Our amenities include a gated community with a swimming pool, basketball court, playground, BBQ area and on-site laundry rooms. We combine personal service and technology to streamline the rental process and make life more convenient. Residents have access to an online portal where they may schedule, pay, and track rent payments. Our tenants can also make us aware of routine maintenance issues via any internet connection.