Casa De Flores
Casa De Flores

2454 W Campbell Ave · (602) 666-9535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2454 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Fruitland Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa De Flores.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
We welcome you to explore Casa De Flores. Our apartments come in a choice of one, two and three bedroom units, ranging from about 550 square feet to about 1200 square feet. Casa De Flores not only features clean, well-maintained units, but our community has a selection of shared amenities perfect for the entire family.\n\nOur amenities include a gated community with a swimming pool, basketball court, playground, BBQ area and on-site laundry rooms. We combine personal service and technology to streamline the rental process and make life more convenient. Residents have access to an online portal where they may schedule, pay, and track rent payments. Our tenants can also make us aware of routine maintenance issues via any internet connection.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.81 per applicant
Deposit: $150 or up to one month rent
Move-in Fees: $102.30
Additional: One Bedroom: Water ($25.00) + Tax: ($13.92) Two Bedroom: Water ($30.00) + Tax: ($16.33) Rent Plus: $9.15 per person per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300.00
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20 monthly per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs. No aggressive breed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Casa De Flores have any available units?
Casa De Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa De Flores have?
Some of Casa De Flores's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa De Flores currently offering any rent specials?
Casa De Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa De Flores pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa De Flores is pet friendly.
Does Casa De Flores offer parking?
Yes, Casa De Flores offers parking.
Does Casa De Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, Casa De Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa De Flores have a pool?
Yes, Casa De Flores has a pool.
Does Casa De Flores have accessible units?
No, Casa De Flores does not have accessible units.
Does Casa De Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, Casa De Flores does not have units with dishwashers.

