Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Cantamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Cantamar
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Cantamar
16630 North 43rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16630 North 43rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85306
Park Place North
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Cantamar ApartmentsCantamar Apartments is perfectly situated in a peaceful Glendale residential area and provides convenient access to the 101 and I-17 freeway.
FOR MORE DETAILS KINDLY CONTACT ME DIRECT VIA EMAIL ON
(livinnggrace AT gmail DOT com)
FOR MORE DETAILS KINDLY CONTACT ME DIRECT VIA EMAIL ON
(livinnggrace AT gmail DOT com)
FOR MORE DETAILS KINDLY CONTACT ME DIRECT VIA EMAIL ON
(livinnggrace AT gmail DOT com)
(RLNE5599256)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cantamar have any available units?
Cantamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does Cantamar have?
Some of Cantamar's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Cantamar currently offering any rent specials?
Cantamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cantamar pet-friendly?
Yes, Cantamar is pet friendly.
Does Cantamar offer parking?
Yes, Cantamar offers parking.
Does Cantamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cantamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cantamar have a pool?
No, Cantamar does not have a pool.
Does Cantamar have accessible units?
No, Cantamar does not have accessible units.
Does Cantamar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cantamar has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College