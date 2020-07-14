All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
Brookfield Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Brookfield Terrace

6545 N 19th Ave · (833) 553-5978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$99 Security Deposit on approved credit and rental history!
Location

6545 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C36 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit C44 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit C29 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookfield Terrace.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
pool table
Take a step in to Phoenix's newest trendy hotspot to live. Here at Avenue 19 you can live in comfort, in a cozy one bedroom apartment. With a resort style swimming pool and lounge area, you can relax in style. Our community is conveniently located on the bus route and a short distance to the light rail. There is ample shopping at many local centers and medical facilities are close by as well. If you are a student, you will be centrally located to many of Phoenix's fantastic colleges.We look forward to you calling or stopping by soon!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant plus tax
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee / $50 admin
Additional: $9.95 a month renter's legal liability
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: 45 lbs maximum weight at full growth, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage closet on balcony/patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookfield Terrace have any available units?
Brookfield Terrace has 10 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookfield Terrace have?
Some of Brookfield Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookfield Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Brookfield Terrace is offering the following rent specials: $99 Security Deposit on approved credit and rental history!
Is Brookfield Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookfield Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Brookfield Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Brookfield Terrace offers parking.
Does Brookfield Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookfield Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookfield Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Brookfield Terrace has a pool.
Does Brookfield Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Brookfield Terrace has accessible units.
Does Brookfield Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Brookfield Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
