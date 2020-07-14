Brookfield Terrace

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking lobby online portal pool table

Take a step in to Phoenix's newest trendy hotspot to live. Here at Avenue 19 you can live in comfort, in a cozy one bedroom apartment. With a resort style swimming pool and lounge area, you can relax in style. Our community is conveniently located on the bus route and a short distance to the light rail. There is ample shopping at many local centers and medical facilities are close by as well. If you are a student, you will be centrally located to many of Phoenix's fantastic colleges.We look forward to you calling or stopping by soon!