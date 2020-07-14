Brookfield Terrace

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant plus tax
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee / $50 admin
Additional: $9.95 a month renter's legal liability
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: 45 lbs maximum weight at full growth, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage closet on balcony/patio