9934 West Atlantis Way
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

9934 West Atlantis Way

9934 West Atlantis Way · No Longer Available
Location

9934 West Atlantis Way, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with den well maintained and ready for you! This beautiful home features dark diagonal set ceramic tile throughout the common areas. The kitchen features elegant blonde cabinets with crown finish, black appliances and a walk-in pantry, Guest bathroom is a full bath with separate sinks, the master bedroom features a large bay window niche. Nice oval bathtub. Covered patio in the front and backyard. Gorgeous mountain views. Playground area right across the street is perfect for those fun family gatherings. Hurry Hurry!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9934 West Atlantis Way have any available units?
9934 West Atlantis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9934 West Atlantis Way have?
Some of 9934 West Atlantis Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9934 West Atlantis Way currently offering any rent specials?
9934 West Atlantis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9934 West Atlantis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9934 West Atlantis Way is pet friendly.
Does 9934 West Atlantis Way offer parking?
No, 9934 West Atlantis Way does not offer parking.
Does 9934 West Atlantis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9934 West Atlantis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9934 West Atlantis Way have a pool?
No, 9934 West Atlantis Way does not have a pool.
Does 9934 West Atlantis Way have accessible units?
No, 9934 West Atlantis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9934 West Atlantis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9934 West Atlantis Way does not have units with dishwashers.

