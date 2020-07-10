9934 West Atlantis Way

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with den well maintained and ready for you! This beautiful home features dark diagonal set ceramic tile throughout the common areas. The kitchen features elegant blonde cabinets with crown finish, black appliances and a walk-in pantry, Guest bathroom is a full bath with separate sinks, the master bedroom features a large bay window niche. Nice oval bathtub. Covered patio in the front and backyard. Gorgeous mountain views. Playground area right across the street is perfect for those fun family gatherings. Hurry Hurry!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.