9928 W Chipman Rd
9928 W Chipman Rd

9928 West Chipman Road · No Longer Available
Location

9928 West Chipman Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Farmington Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
game room
media room
microwave
range
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1st 3 MONTHS ONLY $1000, 2nd 3 MONTHS $1250 and FINAL 6 MONTHS $1500.

Very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft. Kitchen with Cherry cabinets is open with a raised breakfast bar overlooking family room. Kitchen also includes a walk in pantry, flat top stove, microwave and tons of storage. All rooms are upstairs with a large loft good for game room or theater. High ceilings, Tile in kitchen, baths and laundry room. Home has N/S exposure with a covered patio.

1st 3 months $1000 2nd 3 months $1250 remaining 6 months $1500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9928 W Chipman Rd have any available units?
9928 W Chipman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9928 W Chipman Rd have?
Some of 9928 W Chipman Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9928 W Chipman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9928 W Chipman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 W Chipman Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9928 W Chipman Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9928 W Chipman Rd offer parking?
No, 9928 W Chipman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9928 W Chipman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 W Chipman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 W Chipman Rd have a pool?
No, 9928 W Chipman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9928 W Chipman Rd have accessible units?
No, 9928 W Chipman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 W Chipman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9928 W Chipman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
