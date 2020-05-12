9848 South 47th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pool playground fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath country-Like Home in Phoenix! Washer and dryer included! Swimming pool in the backyard! Mature tree in front makes for great shade. Nearby parks/trails and playgrounds! Many great features including country white kitchen cabinets, fridge, two-toned paint, fans throughout, good sized fireplace, and french doors to the backyard!



Pets: NO pets!



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.