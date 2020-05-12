All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9848 South 47th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9848 South 47th Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9848 South 47th Place

9848 South 47th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9848 South 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath country-Like Home in Phoenix! Washer and dryer included! Swimming pool in the backyard! Mature tree in front makes for great shade. Nearby parks/trails and playgrounds! Many great features including country white kitchen cabinets, fridge, two-toned paint, fans throughout, good sized fireplace, and french doors to the backyard!

Pets: NO pets!

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9848 South 47th Place have any available units?
9848 South 47th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9848 South 47th Place have?
Some of 9848 South 47th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9848 South 47th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9848 South 47th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9848 South 47th Place pet-friendly?
No, 9848 South 47th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9848 South 47th Place offer parking?
No, 9848 South 47th Place does not offer parking.
Does 9848 South 47th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9848 South 47th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9848 South 47th Place have a pool?
Yes, 9848 South 47th Place has a pool.
Does 9848 South 47th Place have accessible units?
No, 9848 South 47th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9848 South 47th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9848 South 47th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College