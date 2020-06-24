All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

9820 N CENTRAL Avenue

9820 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9820 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sunnyslope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Great unit in a gated community with city light and mountain views! Security building with underground parking, community pool and spa, fitness center. This two bedroom two bath unit is extremely nice and located on the end. Private balcony. Split floorplan, formal living with built in desk and dining room, kitchen has a breakfast bar. All appliances, full sized washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash included. This unit has TWO covered parking spaces which is not common in this building. No pets. See this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
9820 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9820 N CENTRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
