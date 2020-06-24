9820 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Great unit in a gated community with city light and mountain views! Security building with underground parking, community pool and spa, fitness center. This two bedroom two bath unit is extremely nice and located on the end. Private balcony. Split floorplan, formal living with built in desk and dining room, kitchen has a breakfast bar. All appliances, full sized washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash included. This unit has TWO covered parking spaces which is not common in this building. No pets. See this one today!