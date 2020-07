Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated home in quiet area south of Shea and 32nd (very little traffic on 32nd St this far south of Shea) has great open views front and back or Phoenix Mountain Preserve. View windows to large private backyard with room for boat or trailer. Great floor plan with separate family area with fireplace. You couldn't have a more convenient location just off the 51 to airport, shopping and more.