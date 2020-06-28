All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

9545 West Williams Street

9545 W Williams St · No Longer Available
Location

9545 W Williams St, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

5 HUGE BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS. UPSTAIRS MASTER HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB, WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS. ALL ROOMS ARE LARGE BEDROOMS. GOURMET KITCHEN BOASTS OF UPGRADED COUNTERS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, S/S SINK, REFRIGERATOR, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE. ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS. SEPARATE LIVING RM & FAM ROOM, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! MUCH MORE!!

Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,520, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 9/13/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9545 West Williams Street have any available units?
9545 West Williams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9545 West Williams Street have?
Some of 9545 West Williams Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9545 West Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
9545 West Williams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9545 West Williams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9545 West Williams Street is pet friendly.
Does 9545 West Williams Street offer parking?
No, 9545 West Williams Street does not offer parking.
Does 9545 West Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9545 West Williams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9545 West Williams Street have a pool?
No, 9545 West Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 9545 West Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 9545 West Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9545 West Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9545 West Williams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
