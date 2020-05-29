All apartments in Phoenix
9534 W Kingman St
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

9534 W Kingman St

9534 West Kingman Street · No Longer Available
Location

9534 West Kingman Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Country Place is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Country Place is available for immediate move in! Home features vaulted ceilings, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, ceiling fans through out, covered patio, and a finished backyard. Property is close to schools, parks, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3101387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9534 W Kingman St have any available units?
9534 W Kingman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9534 W Kingman St currently offering any rent specials?
9534 W Kingman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9534 W Kingman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9534 W Kingman St is pet friendly.
Does 9534 W Kingman St offer parking?
No, 9534 W Kingman St does not offer parking.
Does 9534 W Kingman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9534 W Kingman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9534 W Kingman St have a pool?
No, 9534 W Kingman St does not have a pool.
Does 9534 W Kingman St have accessible units?
No, 9534 W Kingman St does not have accessible units.
Does 9534 W Kingman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9534 W Kingman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9534 W Kingman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9534 W Kingman St does not have units with air conditioning.
