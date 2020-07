Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

**ALL NEW PAINT AND FLOORING!!** 4 Bedrooms + 2 Bathroom home. Circular Entry Foyer. ALL NEW wood looking vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh grey paint. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Dining in the family/great room. Master suite features dual sinks, separate tub and shower, walk in closet and also has an outside exit door to the backyard. Backyard features covered patio. 2 car garage with opener. Call now to view!