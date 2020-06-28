All apartments in Phoenix
9447 North 41st Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

9447 North 41st Drive

9447 North 41st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9447 North 41st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

This home features 3 large bedrooms, living area, tile floors, two tone paint, and more. Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Backyard features a grass area, covered patio, and sparkling pool all for you enjoyment

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1400
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $150 Plus $50 Per Month Pet Rent Per Lessor Approval
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9447 North 41st Drive have any available units?
9447 North 41st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9447 North 41st Drive have?
Some of 9447 North 41st Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9447 North 41st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9447 North 41st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9447 North 41st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9447 North 41st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9447 North 41st Drive offer parking?
No, 9447 North 41st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9447 North 41st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9447 North 41st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9447 North 41st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9447 North 41st Drive has a pool.
Does 9447 North 41st Drive have accessible units?
No, 9447 North 41st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9447 North 41st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9447 North 41st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
