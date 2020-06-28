9447 North 41st Drive

Amenities
This home features 3 large bedrooms, living area, tile floors, two tone paint, and more. Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Backyard features a grass area, covered patio, and sparkling pool all for you enjoyment
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1400
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $150 Plus $50 Per Month Pet Rent Per Lessor Approval
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
