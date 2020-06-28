9430 W. Minnezona Ave.

Amenities
Incredible brand new property is ready for you to be the first occupant! Over-sized tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & tile back-splash in kitchen. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring double sinks. Private low maintenance backyard with pavers. Quite and safe gated community with park & children's playground. Completely open with no homes across the street from the property and fantastic mountain views! Schedule a showing today! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.