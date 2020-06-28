9430 W. Minnezona Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Incredible brand new property is ready for you to be the first occupant! Over-sized tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & tile back-splash in kitchen. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring double sinks. Private low maintenance backyard with pavers. Quite and safe gated community with park & children's playground. Completely open with no homes across the street from the property and fantastic mountain views! Schedule a showing today! NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.