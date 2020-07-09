9424 W Terri Lee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom west Phoenix home. This home features tile flooring on the first floor and wood laminate flooring on the second floor, two tone paint throughout, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Open floor plan with living room, kitchen and half bathroom on the first floor and loft and bedrooms on the second floor. Open kitchen features island, extra counter top and cabinet space, separate pantry, dishwasher, ceramic top stove, refrigerator and stove top microwave. Large master suite includes double closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Easy to maintain desert landscaping with synthetic grass and covered patio in backyard. Close to Interstate 10 and 101 Loop freeways.