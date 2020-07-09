All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

9424 W Terri Lee Drive

9424 West Terri Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9424 West Terri Lee Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom west Phoenix home. This home features tile flooring on the first floor and wood laminate flooring on the second floor, two tone paint throughout, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Open floor plan with living room, kitchen and half bathroom on the first floor and loft and bedrooms on the second floor. Open kitchen features island, extra counter top and cabinet space, separate pantry, dishwasher, ceramic top stove, refrigerator and stove top microwave. Large master suite includes double closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Easy to maintain desert landscaping with synthetic grass and covered patio in backyard. Close to Interstate 10 and 101 Loop freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 W Terri Lee Drive have any available units?
9424 W Terri Lee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9424 W Terri Lee Drive have?
Some of 9424 W Terri Lee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 W Terri Lee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9424 W Terri Lee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 W Terri Lee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9424 W Terri Lee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9424 W Terri Lee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9424 W Terri Lee Drive offers parking.
Does 9424 W Terri Lee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9424 W Terri Lee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 W Terri Lee Drive have a pool?
No, 9424 W Terri Lee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9424 W Terri Lee Drive have accessible units?
No, 9424 W Terri Lee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 W Terri Lee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9424 W Terri Lee Drive has units with dishwashers.

