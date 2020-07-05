9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath residence. Spacious floor plan with open living areas. Living room at entrance with tile expanding throughout home. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space, pantry and white appliances. Large family room right off of kitchen. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs you have bedrooms, laundry room and loft area. Also carpeting in all bedrooms. Great master suite, walk in closet, master bath including dual sinks, separate shower & tub. Home also has a good size backyard with patio. This home is clean and ready to move in! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3503.63 - includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included