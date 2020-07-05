All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue

9402 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9402 West Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath residence. Spacious floor plan with open living areas. Living room at entrance with tile expanding throughout home. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space, pantry and white appliances. Large family room right off of kitchen. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs you have bedrooms, laundry room and loft area. Also carpeting in all bedrooms. Great master suite, walk in closet, master bath including dual sinks, separate shower & tub. Home also has a good size backyard with patio. This home is clean and ready to move in! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3503.63 - includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9402 W VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

