Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

937 E Roma 2

937 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

937 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW 2BR-2BA APARTMENT HOME - Property Id: 191625

All new-Completely renovated, small apartment complex. One-story building. Each unit features a private backyard, new stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring throughout, all new inside the units, laundry inside units. This is an up and out coming area (gentrification) of Phoenix.
To show, call/text/email Wil (602) 935-6067 wpedrosa1@gmail.com for an appointment.
---- PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS OR ANYONE ASKING FOR CASH. ---- WE DO NOT ACCEPT CASH FOR RENT OR DEPOSIT.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($50,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.
Lease Terms
1-year
Available Now
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191625
Property Id 191625

(RLNE5405926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 E Roma 2 have any available units?
937 E Roma 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 E Roma 2 have?
Some of 937 E Roma 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 E Roma 2 currently offering any rent specials?
937 E Roma 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 E Roma 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 E Roma 2 is pet friendly.
Does 937 E Roma 2 offer parking?
No, 937 E Roma 2 does not offer parking.
Does 937 E Roma 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 E Roma 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 E Roma 2 have a pool?
No, 937 E Roma 2 does not have a pool.
Does 937 E Roma 2 have accessible units?
No, 937 E Roma 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 937 E Roma 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 E Roma 2 has units with dishwashers.

