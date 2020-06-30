937 E Roma 2

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW 2BR-2BA APARTMENT HOME - Property Id: 191625



All new-Completely renovated, small apartment complex. One-story building. Each unit features a private backyard, new stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring throughout, all new inside the units, laundry inside units. This is an up and out coming area (gentrification) of Phoenix.

To show, call/text/email Wil (602) 935-6067 wpedrosa1@gmail.com for an appointment.

---- PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS OR ANYONE ASKING FOR CASH. ---- WE DO NOT ACCEPT CASH FOR RENT OR DEPOSIT.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($50,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

Lease Terms

1-year

Available Now

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191625

Property Id 191625



(RLNE5405926)