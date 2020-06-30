9266 West Berkeley Road

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL***



HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!



Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in West Phoenix is available for immediate move-in! Home features an open floor plan with a large livingroom and office. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen includes all major appliances and lots of storage space. Master bedroom features plush carpeting, dual sinks in bath, separate tub/shower, and large walk in closet! Separate laundry room. Large enclosed backyard and 2-car garage. Your small pet is welcomed!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.