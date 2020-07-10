9233 W mackenzie Drive

Amenities

Location, location, location. Beautiful home close to shopping malls, recreation areas, I-10 and 101 high way.Luke AFB: 9.54 mi (15.35 km). Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and beautiful granite tile backsplash. Beautiful tile floor, carpet in bedrooms, mater bedroom with laminate floor. Cozy nice back yard with shed for your garden tools. Energy saving windows. A play park just opposite the house. A must see house in a very convenience location. Master suite features a large walk-in closet! HUGE backyard with easy to maintain landscaping. Hurry! Don't miss this opportunity!