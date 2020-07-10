All apartments in Phoenix
Location

9233 West Mackenzie Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location. Beautiful home close to shopping malls, recreation areas, I-10 and 101 high way.Luke AFB: 9.54 mi (15.35 km). Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and beautiful granite tile backsplash. Beautiful tile floor, carpet in bedrooms, mater bedroom with laminate floor. Cozy nice back yard with shed for your garden tools. Energy saving windows. A play park just opposite the house. A must see house in a very convenience location. Master suite features a large walk-in closet! HUGE backyard with easy to maintain landscaping. Hurry! Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9233 W mackenzie Drive have any available units?
9233 W mackenzie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9233 W mackenzie Drive have?
Some of 9233 W mackenzie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 W mackenzie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9233 W mackenzie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 W mackenzie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9233 W mackenzie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9233 W mackenzie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9233 W mackenzie Drive offers parking.
Does 9233 W mackenzie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9233 W mackenzie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 W mackenzie Drive have a pool?
No, 9233 W mackenzie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9233 W mackenzie Drive have accessible units?
No, 9233 W mackenzie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 W mackenzie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9233 W mackenzie Drive has units with dishwashers.

