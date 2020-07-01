All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

923 E PASEO Way

923 E Paseo Way · No Longer Available
Location

923 E Paseo Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new Loma Plan 2, ultra contemporary 3 bed, 3 bath, plus office home at Maracay Avance. Gated community includes gorgeous pool, full gym and club house to rent for large gatherings. Backyard features extended pavers, covered patio and astroturf. 3 car epoxied garage. Indoor laundry room features new washer and drier. Located 10 minutes from downtown. Near south Scottsdale, Central Phoenix and Tempe. Avance is nestled at the foothills of South Mountain with direct access to hiking trails. 1 year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 E PASEO Way have any available units?
923 E PASEO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 E PASEO Way have?
Some of 923 E PASEO Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 E PASEO Way currently offering any rent specials?
923 E PASEO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 E PASEO Way pet-friendly?
No, 923 E PASEO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 923 E PASEO Way offer parking?
Yes, 923 E PASEO Way offers parking.
Does 923 E PASEO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 E PASEO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 E PASEO Way have a pool?
Yes, 923 E PASEO Way has a pool.
Does 923 E PASEO Way have accessible units?
No, 923 E PASEO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 923 E PASEO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 E PASEO Way has units with dishwashers.

