923 E PASEO Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Brand new Loma Plan 2, ultra contemporary 3 bed, 3 bath, plus office home at Maracay Avance. Gated community includes gorgeous pool, full gym and club house to rent for large gatherings. Backyard features extended pavers, covered patio and astroturf. 3 car epoxied garage. Indoor laundry room features new washer and drier. Located 10 minutes from downtown. Near south Scottsdale, Central Phoenix and Tempe. Avance is nestled at the foothills of South Mountain with direct access to hiking trails. 1 year lease minimum.