921 E Becker Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking pool garage

This wonderful home boasts 1,913 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms all located on an ideal North/South lot. Numerous enhancements can be found throughout this home such as; amazing wood flooring, newly installed tile, a large great room with a charming fireplace, soaring high vaulted ceilings, pre-wired surround sound, and dual trane A/C units. The bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counter tops, upgraded vanities, high end shower heads, and new fixtures! The gourmet kitchen incorporates stunning white cabinetry that contrasts beautifully against nice black appliances and granite counter tops. The glass back splash and wine refrigerator make this a truly unique kitchen! All appliances are included along with monthly landscape maintenance. Call to view!