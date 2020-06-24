All apartments in Phoenix
921 E Becker Ln
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

921 E Becker Ln

921 East Becker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

921 East Becker Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This wonderful home boasts 1,913 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms all located on an ideal North/South lot. Numerous enhancements can be found throughout this home such as; amazing wood flooring, newly installed tile, a large great room with a charming fireplace, soaring high vaulted ceilings, pre-wired surround sound, and dual trane A/C units. The bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counter tops, upgraded vanities, high end shower heads, and new fixtures! The gourmet kitchen incorporates stunning white cabinetry that contrasts beautifully against nice black appliances and granite counter tops. The glass back splash and wine refrigerator make this a truly unique kitchen! All appliances are included along with monthly landscape maintenance. Call to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 E Becker Ln have any available units?
921 E Becker Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 E Becker Ln have?
Some of 921 E Becker Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 E Becker Ln currently offering any rent specials?
921 E Becker Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 E Becker Ln pet-friendly?
No, 921 E Becker Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 921 E Becker Ln offer parking?
Yes, 921 E Becker Ln offers parking.
Does 921 E Becker Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 E Becker Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 E Becker Ln have a pool?
Yes, 921 E Becker Ln has a pool.
Does 921 E Becker Ln have accessible units?
No, 921 E Becker Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 921 E Becker Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 E Becker Ln has units with dishwashers.
