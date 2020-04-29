All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 917 E MORELAND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
917 E MORELAND Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:15 AM

917 E MORELAND Street

917 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

917 East Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You will not see another home with this character and charm! Gorgeously well kept home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Garfield. This home is a true charmer and is conveniently located to Downtown Phoenix, Transportation, Restaurants, Shopping and much more. The warm and welcoming entry patio leads into the meticulously maintained kitchen and living room area. Two ideally located bedrooms provide great privacy for occupants. Enjoy all that Downtown Phoenix has to offer in this private detached home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 E MORELAND Street have any available units?
917 E MORELAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 E MORELAND Street have?
Some of 917 E MORELAND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 E MORELAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 E MORELAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 E MORELAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 917 E MORELAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 917 E MORELAND Street offer parking?
No, 917 E MORELAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 917 E MORELAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 E MORELAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 E MORELAND Street have a pool?
No, 917 E MORELAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 E MORELAND Street have accessible units?
No, 917 E MORELAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 E MORELAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 E MORELAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College