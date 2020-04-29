917 E MORELAND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace oven refrigerator

You will not see another home with this character and charm! Gorgeously well kept home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Garfield. This home is a true charmer and is conveniently located to Downtown Phoenix, Transportation, Restaurants, Shopping and much more. The warm and welcoming entry patio leads into the meticulously maintained kitchen and living room area. Two ideally located bedrooms provide great privacy for occupants. Enjoy all that Downtown Phoenix has to offer in this private detached home.